Debt mutual funds are considered to be less risky than equity investments. That is why many investors with low-risk appetite prefer buying in debt securities. However, debt investments offer lower returns as compared to equity investments.

Here are some of the most popular types of debt funds, according to Prateek Mehta, Co-founder and CBO, Scripbox:

Dynamic Bond Funds

The fund manager of dynamic bond funds keeps changing the fund’s composition according to fluctuating interest rates. These are ideal for investors seeking lower risk than what they would be forced to contend with when investing in equity and a time horizon of 3-5 years. Watching the credit risk of the fund portfolio, though, is important here.

Income Funds

Income funds predominantly invest in debt securities with extended maturities. For this reason, they are more stable than dynamic bond funds. The average maturity period of income funds is about 5-6 years.

Liquid Funds

Liquid funds invest in debt securities with a maturity of up to 91 days. These funds are ideal for investors who wish to park some excess cash for a short period of time. Due to the short maturity period, they have the least amount of risk. They offer higher returns than a bank savings account.

Short-term and Ultra Short-term Debt Funds

These funds are particularly popular among new investors who want a short term investment with limited risk. The maturity period of short term funds and ultra short term funds ranges from 1 year up to 3 years.

Ultra short term funds lend to companies for a period ranging from 3 to 6 months. Due to the low lending duration they are slightly riskier than liquid funds but still one of the low risk category funds when compared to other funds of the same category.

Credit Opportunities Fund

These funds are relatively risky in nature. Fund managers that manage credit opportunities fund, undertake calculated risk by investing in lower-rated debt instruments in the anticipation of improved rating at a future date. They do this on the basis of market analysis and research. If they manage to get this right, they will be in a position to offer a higher return on investment for their investors. However, they don’t suit most investors considering their need for safety of capital.

Gilt Funds

These funds invest only in government-issued securities that are rated very well. Gilt funds can provide a high but volatile rate of return with low credit risk. They have high sensitivity to interest rate movements. The returns can be volatile depending on the movements in the interest rates and other liquidity measures managed by the RBI. They are often not suitable for investors worried about the safety of capital.

Fixed Maturity Plans

Fixed maturity plans have a fixed tenure and they aspire to deliver returns over that period. They are close-ended debt funds. They invest in fixed-income securities with a mandatory lock-in period. You can invest in these funds only during the initial offer period. Again, the credit risk matters a lot for these funds as that’s where things can go wrong.