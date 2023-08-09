Equity inflows decrease in July, debt funds record inflow at Rs 61,440 crore

July AMFI data: The total debt scheme posted inflow at Rs 61,440 crore versus Rs 14,136 crore outflows (MoM). Total assets under management stood at 46.37 lakh crore vs Rs 44.39 lakh crore (MoM).

The equity mutual funds have witnessed net inflow at Rs 7,505 crore in July 2023 as against inflow of Rs 8,245 crore in June 2023, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data. The total debt scheme posted inflow at Rs 61,440 crore versus Rs 14,136 crore outflows (MoM). The total assets under management stood at Rs 46.37 lakh crore versus Rs 44.39 lakh crore (MoM), the data showed.

The small cap funds noticed a decrease in inflows, while registering it at Rs 4,171 crore versus Rs 5,472 crore in June. The midcap fund inflow was recorded at Rs 1,623 crore. The dividend yield fund inflow came in at Rs 342 crore. On the other hand, ELSS witnessed outflow of Rs 592 crore.

The largecap funds witnessed outflow at Rs 1,880 crore.

The hybrid fund, meanwhile, witnessed inflow at Rs 12,421 crore. Liquid funds also noticed inflow at Rs 51,938 crore in July versus Rs 28,545 outflow in June. The credit risk outflow came in at Rs 166 crore.

The corporate bond fund inflow recorded at Rs 1,880 crore versus Rs 2,050 crore. The ETF outflow stood at Rs 353 crore versus Rs 3,402 crore inflows month-on-month.

