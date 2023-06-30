Mutual fund platform BSE StAR MF sets new record with 2.9 cr transactions in June

The BSE StAR MF platform processed a record-breaking 2.90 crore transactions in June 2023, according to a statement on Friday, June 30. This platform, which helps people invest in mutual funds online, is becoming increasingly popular among investors due to its efficiency and convenience.

The number of transactions on the BSE StAR MF platform has been steadily increasing. In the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, there was a 39 percent rise in transactions, reaching 8.27 crore compared to 5.94 crore in the same period last year. This shows that more and more people are using the platform to invest in mutual funds.