  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Mutual fund or direct investment in stocks? Here’s how young investors altered their course

Updated : July 08, 2020 11:54 PM IST

Mutual Fund houses partially attribute the fall in inflow to the fact that physical sales have totally stopped due to the pandemic.
Multicap funds, a fairly popular category, have given 5 percent return over 5 years and 9 percent over 10 years, annually.
Investors' interest in direct stock trading has gone up substantially in recent months.
Mutual fund or direct investment in stocks? Here’s how young investors altered their course

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

PI Industries fixes QIP issue price at Rs 1,470 per share

PI Industries fixes QIP issue price at Rs 1,470 per share

China Aug dollar-denominated exports fall 2.8% on year, imports up 1.5%

China Aug dollar-denominated exports fall 2.8% on year, imports up 1.5%

SBI to invest upto Rs 1,760 crore in YES Bank's upcoming FPO

SBI to invest upto Rs 1,760 crore in YES Bank's upcoming FPO

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement