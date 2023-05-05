English
54% millennial investors join mutual funds in FY19-FY23, SIP contributions stand at 29%

May 5, 2023

Millennials continued to be the bigger contributors, ranging anywhere between 51 percent to as high as 57 percent in FY20. Their share peaked to 57 percent in FY20.

The mutual fund industry saw a sharp increase in new investors, starting from financial year 2020 (FY20). While there has been a big Gen Z wave, the millennials contributed the most to it. Millennials, also known as Gen “Y” are the ones born between 1981-1996.

While 84.8 lakh new millennials joined the mutual fund community, 1.54 crore Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations were from this age group, according to a report by CAMS.
