54% millennial investors join mutual funds in FY19-FY23, SIP contributions stand at 29%

4 Min(s) Read
Millennials continued to be the bigger contributors, ranging anywhere between 51 percent to as high as 57 percent in FY20. Their share peaked to 57 percent in FY20.
The mutual fund industry saw a sharp increase in new investors, starting from financial year 2020 (FY20). While there has been a big Gen Z wave, the millennials contributed the most to it. Millennials, also known as Gen “Y” are the ones born between 1981-1996.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Food for Thought: Here's a fresh look at the need of ESG reporting and sustainability in hospitality Industry
May 5, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
While 84.8 lakh new millennials joined the mutual fund community, 1.54 crore Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) registrations were from this age group, according to a report by CAMS.