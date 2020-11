Systematic Investment Plan or SIP, which encourages an investor to set aside a monthly fixed value of as little as Rs 500 and invest in equity mutual funds on a regular basis, basically ensures regularity of investments without trying to time the markets.

It also allows for averaging out the cost of purchase for an investor when he/she invests continuously across various market cycles of highs and lows.

Throughout various phases of the market cycle, retail investors have seen the superiority of investing via the SIP route over the years.

As it happens with all things in life, after tasting success with the 'fixed' value SIP, Yashpal Sharma, Vice President, Taurus Mutual Fund says, investors started yearning for more. This led to the creation of Smart SIPs also called by other names such as - Opti/Variable/Step-up SIP.

Also read: Looking to invest in stock markets? Here's your checklist

So, what is 'Smart SIP'?

According to Sharma, the logic of ‘Smart SIP’ is to allow for lowering of the installment value as the markets go up and increasing the installment value as the market goes down. This enables an investor to invest more when the markets are on their way down thereby lowering the average cost of the purchase in a more dynamic and active manner.

"Various mutual funds offer a wide variety of the 'smart' logic used which allows this facility to an investor and the investor defines a minimum and maximum amount of installment that he can afford to invest," Sharma opines.

As per Samco, 'Smart SIP' skips fresh investments in equity schemes when markets are expensive and books profits/sells a part of the existing equity units when markets are very expensive. The sale proceeds and monthly installments are invested in liquid schemes.