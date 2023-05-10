Mutual fund houses cut expense ratio on Nifty 50 ETFs — ICICI Prudential's scheme available at lowest TER

The expense ratio is the total expenses charged by the scheme. This is a welcome move for passive investors as it would bring down tracking error and lead to higher returns, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a note.

Some mutual fund houses have cut the expense ratio on Nifty 50 exchange traded funds (ETFs) to bring down tracking error and lead to higher returns for passive investors. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Wednesday said that it has slashed the expense ratio on its Nifty 50 ETF scheme from 0.05 percent to 0.0279 percent. This is now the lowest total expense ratio (TER) for a Nifty 50 ETF among its peers.

"The other names in the category consists of SBI Nifty 50 ETF, UTI Nifty 50 ETF and Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES. They have an expense ratio of 0.07 percent, 0.06 percent and 0.04 percent respectively. Given that there is no active management in ETF, it is always advisable to go with the offering which offers a combination of lowest tracking error and lowest expense ratio," the fund house said.

Over the past one year, the assets under management of the ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 ETF saw a near 35 percent growth and as on April 28, 2023, the asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5,213.14 crore. The other ETFs offered by ICICI Prudential MF have also witnessed substantial growth in assets.

Even when it comes to tracking error, the fund house said that IPRU Nifty 50 ETF is consistently among the top three offerings with the lowest tracking error in its respective category.

"The difference in returns provided by an ETF Scheme and the underlying index is called the tracking error. A lower tracking error indicates that the ETF scheme returns are similar to the index's. Expense ratio is one of the factors that directly affects the tracking error. While investing in ETFs, it is better to opt for ones with lowest expense ratios. This is because the operational costs of managing a fund generally reduce the overall return of the portfolio. When two funds track the same index, the one with the lowest expense will tend to produce higher returns over the long run," it said in a note.

One unit of ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 ETF is available at around Rs 199, which is a relatively small amount. Yet it gives exposure to all the 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index. As a result, investing in a Nifty 50 ETF is one of the cheapest ways to gain exposure to the top 50 names in the listed universe, the note added.

