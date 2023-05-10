Mutual fund houses cut expense ratio on Nifty 50 ETFs — ICICI Prudential's scheme available at lowest TER

The expense ratio is the total expenses charged by the scheme. This is a welcome move for passive investors as it would bring down tracking error and lead to higher returns, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a note.

Some mutual fund houses have cut the expense ratio on Nifty 50 exchange traded funds (ETFs) to bring down tracking error and lead to higher returns for passive investors. ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund on Wednesday said that it has slashed the expense ratio on its Nifty 50 ETF scheme from 0.05 percent to 0.0279 percent. This is now the lowest total expense ratio (TER) for a Nifty 50 ETF among its peers.

The expense ratio is the total expenses charged by the scheme. This is a welcome move for passive investors as it would bring down tracking error and lead to higher returns, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund said in a note.

"The other names in the category consists of SBI Nifty 50 ETF, UTI Nifty 50 ETF and Nippon India ETF Nifty 50 BeES. They have an expense ratio of 0.07 percent, 0.06 percent and 0.04 percent respectively. Given that there is no active management in ETF, it is always advisable to go with the offering which offers a combination of lowest tracking error and lowest expense ratio," the fund house said.