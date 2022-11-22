MF Corner: Here's what experts say on fixed income instruments

A key trend over the past several months is that while there has been a continuous inflow into equity schemes, the Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) contribution has also been moving higher and has even crossed the Rs 13,000 crore mark. On the other hand, the debt schemes have been seeing outflows.

The September figure looks inflated because of standard quarter-end activity but a look at the other months exhibit a declining trend.

Even in the hybrid schemes, the outflows continue with over Rs 2,800 crore in October. This would be the fifth straight month of outflows in the category as well. Even the hugely popular balanced advantage fund category has now started seeing outflows.

Devang Shah, Co-Head, Fixed Income at Axis Mutual Fund, and Raghav Iyengar, Chief Business Officer at Axis AMC discussed the case of investing in fixed income and if it makes sense to park money in them now.

Shah said, “We had seen some bit of pressure on mutual fund schemes and we have seen some bit of outflows. But I think a large part of the redemption or the pain in bond yields is behind us. In fact, incrementally we have started seeing flows in categories like Target Maturity Funds and Short Term Corporate Bond Funds."

Iyengar said, “Today, if you want to really capture an upside in interest rates, I think we could look at something like a liquid fund or ultra-short term fund or a money market fund. So ideally, each investor obviously has to look at their risk appetite. There are various schemes looking at various types of investments. Some are AAA schemes, while some are AA schemes."

