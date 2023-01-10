Equity inflows stand at Rs 7,280 crore in December — SIP contributions again hit record high

The equity mutual funds inflows surged month on month to Rs 7,280 crore in December, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. In November, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 2,224 crore.

Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) has once again hit record high in the month of December, while witnessing inflow of Rs 13,573 crore.

The increase in the amount of SIP collected shows that retail investors are taking a disciplined approach to their mutual fund investment.

The corporate bond fund outflow came in at Rs 713 crore vs Rs3,466.4 crore inflow (MoM). The total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at Rs 39.88 lakh crore vs Rs 40.37 lakh crore (MoM). The hybrid fund inflow stood at Rs 2,255.3 crore vs Rs 6,477.3 crore outflow (MoM).

The liquid fund outflow came in at Rs 13,852 crore versus Rs 34,276 crore inflow month-on-month. The ETF inflow stood at Rs 8,788 crore versus Rs 1,976 crore month-on-month.

The credit risk outflow for Decemebr was Rs 276 crore versus Rs 204 crore outflow in November.

The total debt scheme outflow stood at Rs 21,947 crore versus Rs 3,666 crore inflow month-on-month.