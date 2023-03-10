Equity inflows stand at 9-month high in February, debt funds see Rs 13,815 crore outflow

The total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood At Rs 39.46 lakh crore versus Rs 39.62 lakh crore month-on-month.

Equity mutual funds have witnessed a net inflow at Rs 15,657 crore in February, data released by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said. This is the highest in last 9 months. In January, the same was registered at Rs 12,472 crore. The total Assets Under Management (AUM) stood At Rs 39.46 lakh crore versus Rs 39.62 lakh crore month-on-month.

Debt funds witnessed a big outflow with a figure of Rs 13,815 crore. Corporate bond fund inflow stood at Rs 662 crore, while large cap fund inflow came in at Rs 354 crore in February.

Hybrid funds saw a big drop in inflows to just around Rs 460 crore versus Rs 4,492 crore in January, AMFI said.

Liquid funds, meanwhile, registered an outflow of Rs 11,304 crore in February. The credit risk outflow was registered at Rs 673 crore.

A surprising point last month was that ETFs saw an outflow of Rs 1,709 crore. There is a pick up here but still quite subdued with an inflow of just around Rs 29 crore.

Large caps inflows stood at Rs 354 crore versus Rs 716 crore month-on-month. In contrast, small cap inflows were steady above Rs 200 crore mark for third straight month. Interest in midcaps were decent with a inflow of over Rs 1,800 crore.