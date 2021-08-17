Mutual Fund Corner: Is it time to make a lump sum investment? Experts respond to viewer queries

In the recent episode of ‘Mutual Fund Corner’, CNBC-TV18’s Mangalam Maloo spoke to Rushabh Desai of Mutual Funds Distributor and Gaurav Gupta, Director at G-Cube Investments, who answered the viewers’ mutual fund queries.

Replying to a query on investing Rs 10 lakh through a lump sum, Desai said that currently, all the segments are at large cap, midcap and small caps.

"Most of these sectors have shown tremendous upward rally and one will have to do cherry-picking. Individual stocks will play contra at this point of time. Given the high valuations, I will not recommend the investor to invest a lump sum at this point of time. If the investor is looking to conserve capital and want consistent returns, I would suggest him/her to venture into the fixed income space and not the equity segment," Desai suggested.

The next query was on ‘Systematic Withdrawal Plans’ and their tax effectiveness.

To this Gupta said, “Systematic withdrawal plans are very tax-efficient as the tax liability actually comes down to about 1.50 to 2 percent. For a senior citizen, I would suggest a balanced advantage fund only. Any pure equity fund or a debt fund would not make sense because the returns would be similar to a fixed deposit or a post office scheme.”

“With regards to a balanced advantage fund, a senior citizen will get a little bit flavour of equity because about 30 to 40 percent goes into equity and historically we have seen it generating 8 to 9 percent annualised return. The last 18 months were good but we have to look at the last 10 years' sort of track record and see that the average returns would be on that 8 to 9 percent range. So, if the senior citizen's expectation is of a similar product with monthly income, he/she can invest in a balanced advantage sort of instrument. The funds I recommend would be Kotak, ICICI and Edelweiss," Gupta added.

