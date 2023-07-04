Multi asset funds give access to diversified portfolio, but are they good 'bang for your buck'

What is it about multi-asset funds that make investors interested? Also, what are the benefits of these funds? Read to get answers to your queries on multi-asset funds

As financial markets reach all-time highs and witness strong inflows across various categories, investors are seeking opportunities to optimise their asset allocation strategies. One approach that has gained attention is investing in multi-asset funds. These funds provide a flexible avenue to achieve diversified exposure across different asset classes, including equity, debt, and precious metals.

Understanding further

Simply put, these provide investors a one-stop solution to build a balanced and diversified portfolio that can potentially generate returns across different market conditions while limiting downside risks associated with just investing in a single asset class.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) mandates a minimum allocation of 10 percent across three different asset classes within multi-asset funds. These typically include debt, equity and precious metals.

The returns

Fund name YTD 3-year 5-year Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMulti Asset Allocation 10.12% - - Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Multi Asset Allocation 10.12% - - Axis Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Multi Asset Allocation 9.30% 16.53% 12.02% Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthMulti Asset Allocation 6.51% - - Baroda BNP Paribas Multi Asset Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Multi Asset Allocation 6.51% - - Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Multi Asset Allocation - - - HDFC Multi-Asset Fund - Direct Plan - Growth Multi Asset Allocation 6.73% 18.97% 12.84%

Investment strategy

While investors rightfully march towards readymade solutions, experts think that they need to be fully aware of the underlying asset allocation of such multi-asset funds.

Amit Bivalkar, founder and director at Sapient Wealth Advisors & Brokers emphasises that asset allocation should not be solely dependent on market levels. Instead, it should align with an investor's risk profile.

"It's not that if the market is at new high or an all-time high, then investors should consider multi-asset funds," Bivalkar told CNBC-TV18.

He, however, highlighted that one notable advantage of multi-asset funds is when it comes to taxation.

"By allocating around 35-36 percent to equity and the remaining portion to debt, investors can benefit from debt taxation with indexation. It is worth noting that in April 2023, indexation benefits were removed from debt mutual funds, but the multi-asset fund category still retains this advantage for the debt portfolio. Consequently, investors are increasingly drawn to this category, opting for a minimum exposure of 10 percent in equity, debt, or precious metals," he added.

It must also be noted that many of these funds are biased towards one or the other asset classes either to lower risk or to get a tax advantage, only a few of them being truly balanced in their allocations.

"Each of them carry a different risk/ return profile and if the intention is to generate returns while controlling risks, one should opt for a truly balanced multi-asset fund. We have seen many times that a common set of drivers could bring poor returns from equities and bonds at the same time like what we saw in 2022," Chirag Mehta, Chief Investment Officer at Quantum Mutual Fund told in an earlier conversation with CNBC-TV18.com.

