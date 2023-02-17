Now, get your passport verified in just 5 days with 'mPassport app' | How it works

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday introduced the ‘mPassport Police App’ to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.

The government has launched a new online service for passport verification in Delhi, called mPassport police app. This facility promises to complete the passport verification process in just 5 days. The new system replaces the earlier 15-day waiting period for verification. This move will enable the entire process of police verification and submission report to become paperless.

"People living in Delhi will no longer have to worry about their passports as they will now get the police clearance within five days as against the earlier 15 days. A facility for passport verification through mobile phones and tablet computers has been launched. On an average, 2,000 applications for passports are received on a daily basis and their online processing will reduce the problems faced by people," Union Home Minister Amit Shah was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

Shah asserted that 2023 will be a significant year for the Delhi Police as it will have to stay alert for the upcoming G20 summit, which will be attended by dignitaries from across the world.

Steps to apply for a passport online via the Passport Seva portal or through the mPassport mobile application:

Step 1: The mPassport Seva facility can be accessed by people living in Delhi using their mobile, computer or tablet. They should first register there

Step 2: Next, they need to login nd click the “Apply for Police Clearance Certificate” link.

Step 3: One should submit the details then and click on “Pay and Schedule Appointment” on the “View Saved/Submitted Applications” screen to schedule an appointment and make payment

Step 4: After payment is successful, users need to click “Print Application Receipt”, or wait for an SMS of the receipt which they can show

Step 5: After this, they are required to visit the Passport Seva Kendra where the appointment is scheduled. Users must take all necessary documents there

The passport application is generally given a label by the police according to the status of the passport and verification. There are 3 status types that the passport may receive, which include clear, adverse, and incomplete.