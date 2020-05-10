Mother's Day: 5 stocks that you can gift your mother

Every mother deserves a gift on Mother’s Day. However, for the sacrifices that a mother makes the majority of her life in trying to make her child's life better, it’s important to celebrate her not just today but every day.

Financial security and well-being are of utmost importance in today’s challenging times as the world is gripped by the fear of coronavirus. And to secure a mother's financial future, no gift could be better than children investing in equities on behalf of their mothers which offer good returns with time, say experts.

"Since mothers generally believe in saving more than investing, a child can step up and do so on behalf of her mother and help her become financially independent,” suggest Palka Chopra, senior vice-president Master Capital Services.

Here are 5 best stocks to buy for Mother's Day as suggested by Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking:

Colgate Palmolive

Colgate is leader in dental care segment in India with over 50 percent market share.

“We believe that the company should ultimately be able to see sharper market share gain in toothpaste segment on the back of higher ad-spend and re-launch of Colgate Strong Teeth,” reasons Roy of Angel Broking.

Hindustan Unilever

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is India's largest FMCG firm with extensive distribution reach across India.

“Going forward, we expect HUL to report healthy bottomline growth due to healthy volume growth on the back of strong brand, wide distribution network,” says Roy.

Ipca Lab

The pharmaceutical firm derives 54 percent of its revenues from its domestic generic and active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) business. Generics and API continues to provide revenue growth for Ipca.

"We expect the company to outperform the Indian pharmaceutical market by 8-10 percent per annum over the next few year," says Roy.

PI Industries

PI Industries is a leading player in providing custom synthesis and manufacturing solutions (CSM) to global agrochemical players. The CSM business accounted for 66 percent of the company’s revenues in FY19 and is expected to be the key growth driver for the company in future.

Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries is India’s largest company with a dominant presence in refining, petrochemicals, telecom and retail businesses.

"Telecom and retail business are going to be key growth drivers for the company over the next few years while deleveraging of balance sheet to drive re-rating for the company," says Roy.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd., the parent company of CNBCTV18.com