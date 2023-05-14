Mother's Day 2023: Here's what makes insurance one of the best financial gift for her

Insurance penetration among women in rural India is an alarming 1 percent.

Insurance penetration in our country stands at 4.2 percent. That number, among women is even lower. Insurance penetration among women in rural India is an alarming 1 percent.

Not a fact to be proud of on any day, let along Mother's Day - a day dedicated to celebrating and acknowledging the contribution of mothers.

However, just as a mother protects her children throughout her life, it is important that we create financial protection for our mothers too.

According to Aftab Chaz, Associate Director and Business Head at Elephant.in, Alliance Insurance Brokers, underinsurance among Indian women is mainly attributed to outdated gender roles and a lack of financial education.

Here are some of the plans that can make mothers feel special with adequate insurance and financial coverage:

Health Insurance

As per Chaz, women have unique health needs and it is essential to have a comprehensive health insurance plan that covers these needs. Whether it's maternity care, reproductive health, or chronic conditions like osteoporosis or breast cancer, a good health insurance plan can provide women, mothers, or new mothers with the peace of mind that they will be able to access the care they need without worrying about the financial burden.

According to the WHO, breast and cervical cancers are the leading causes of women's ill health. Reproductive health problems are a cause of concern for women between 15 and 44 years of age. "Thus, women’s health insurance plans should ensure benefits in these areas," he told CNBC-TV18.com.

Guaranteed savings plan

In addition to health insurance, it is also important for women to start building a savings and investment portfolio as early as possible.

"A guaranteed savings plan can be a gifting option for mothers so that they can build their corpus while enjoying a guaranteed return on their investment. There are numerous options available in the financial market to save money and increase the value of savings, such as monthly income schemes, savings plans, insurance plans, etc. These plans also offer tax benefits, which can help mothers save even more," Chaz said.

Life insurance

It is important for mothers to have a life insurance plan that can provide financial security to their loved ones in case of any unfortunate event.

"Plans like term insurance, which offers large cover at affordable premiums, endowment plans, which are like regular savings plans but provide life cover and a unit-linked life insurance policy (ULIP), which acts as a systematic investment tool to help build wealth, can prove to be great options for women and mothers," Chaz said.

Guaranteed return plans

Many women take a break from work to raise their children or take care of their families. It is thus important for them to have a retirement plan in place to secure their future. A guaranteed return plan enables women to save a fixed amount of money regularly and over the long term. These investment tools offer a lump sum at maturity, in the case of retirement or maternity breaks, providing financial security to the beneficiaries.