Mother's Day 2023: Here's what makes insurance one of the best financial gift for her

Insurance penetration among women in rural India is an alarming 1 percent.

Insurance penetration in our country stands at 4.2 percent. That number, among women is even lower. Insurance penetration among women in rural India is an alarming 1 percent.

Live Tv

Loading...

Not a fact to be proud of on any day, let along Mother's Day - a day dedicated to celebrating and acknowledging the contribution of mothers.

However, just as a mother protects her children throughout her life, it is important that we create financial protection for our mothers too.