Personal Finance
More women now buying health insurance, shows Policybazaar study
Updated : November 21, 2019 01:03 PM IST
The number of women in India buying health insurance policies for themselves has risen significantly over the last two years. In FY2017 only 9 percent women bought health security for themselves but it rose to nearly 19 percent in FY19.
Of the women buying policies, nearly six out of ten are opting for a sum upwards of Rs 5 lakh.
Of the policy buyers, nearly 75 percent fall in the 25 to 45 years age category, indicating the tendency for the women to insure health early in their careers.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more