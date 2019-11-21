#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

More women now buying health insurance, shows Policybazaar study

Updated : November 21, 2019 01:03 PM IST

The number of women in India buying health insurance policies for themselves has risen significantly over the last two years. In FY2017 only 9 percent women bought health security for themselves but it rose to nearly 19 percent in FY19.
Of the women buying policies, nearly six out of ten are opting for a sum upwards of Rs 5 lakh.
Of the policy buyers, nearly 75 percent fall in the 25 to 45 years age category, indicating the tendency for the women to insure health early in their careers.
More women now buying health insurance, shows Policybazaar study
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

430 toll plazas FASTag-ready ahead of December 1 deadline; NHAI asked to make live feed public

US clears $1 billion arms sale to India, ensuring supremacy in Arabian Sea

US clears $1 billion arms sale to India, ensuring supremacy in Arabian Sea

Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Sensex at record high! 126 stocks from BSE 500 index gave double-digit return in 1 month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV