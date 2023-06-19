Be insurance-ready this monsoon: Add-ons to consider, claim process and more

Worried about monsoon damages? Read this to understand how car insurance may be helpful

With the onset of the monsoon, it's natural for car owners to worry about their vehicles. Due to the bad drainage system in India, there are chances of vehicles getting stuck in water clogged road. Therefore, industry experts recommend people to have a proper car insurance in place. It is understood that any comprehensive car insurance cover losses or damages caused by natural calamities, such as monsoon rains or floods, cyclones, and hailstorms.

Generally, the insurance companies cover both engine and upholstery damage, which could otherwise be very heavy on pockets.

But the question comes if a comprehensive policy enough to cover the damage?

The answer to this is 'no' because if the engine and/or its child parts receive any damage due to water ingression and oil leakage, a standard comprehensive policy doesn’t support it. This is because engine damage comes under electrical and mechanical breakdown.