Money Money Money Podcast: Will the union budget 2020 put more money in your hands?

Will the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman put more money in the hands of consumers? Will there be a cut in personal income tax? What will this union budget 2020 mean for your finances?

As we countdown to the mega event, Money Money Money gets you the all-round expectations from budget with Aashish Somaiyaa, managing director and CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC; Kamlesh Rao, managing director and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Ishita Sengupta, partner for personal tax at PwC India and NS Venkatesh, chief executive officer of AMFI.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: