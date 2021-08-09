Money Money Money: Why bear loss of home and valuables when you can insure them at reasonable premium?

It is that time of the year, which is invariably marked by perils arising out of the force of nature floods, falling trees, landslide events that can have a damaging impact on not just life, but also assets like home and cars. To discuss if there are insurance options available to minimize the financial hits due to such an event, CNBC-TV18 spoke to Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance and Supriya Rathi, whole-time director, Anand Rathi Insurance Brokers.

Home insurance is not a very popular product. Singhel said, “When we earn money, we buy a home and then contents in that like television, furniture, etc. So majority of our earnings go into those contents – and the surprising part is even though we invest so much in those, we do not insure.”

“The cost of insurance is also not more, for say Rs 1 crore of sum insured, the premium is not more than Rs 2400, so we are talking of only Rs 200 per month for contents we have built over so much time and so much labour,” he added, so it is necessary to insure that and especially since the premium is quite reasonable.

According to Rathi, since home is the most important asset and it can be covered at a very minuscule price, so why not one should take that insurance. “The biggest challenge is awareness and so only 1 percent of homes get insured. However, now more than ever there is a need to insure because we have natural calamities hitting various regions across the country on an annual basis be it cyclones, floods, etc. All these perils cause immense devastation and loss to home insurers. So, why not get the insurance.”

“So, one is a cover for the structure and then there is a cover for content, both together you can get insurance at a fairly cheap rate, like Mr Singhel said,” added Rathi.

She said there is also a cover for valuables like jewellery, art, expensive furniture, white goods, and electrical goods, which could cost a little more but much smaller than the amount invested.

“So it is important to look at the fine print. Take comprehensive coverage and rest assured that your most valuable assets are comprehensively covered.”

