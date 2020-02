Money Money Money Podcast: Sebi overhauls PMS regulations. What is the impact on rich retail investors and HNIs

Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has overhauled regulation for Portfolio Management Services (PMS) in a big way.

From banning upfront commission and set up fees, to increase the net worth criteria for PMS managers to hiking the investment threshold from Rs 25 lakh to 50 lakh.

Money Money money discusses the new norms threadbare with Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO of Motilal Oswal AMC and Mohit Gang, CEO and co-founder of Moneyfront, and their impact on this investment vehicle widely used by rich retail as well as HNI investors.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: