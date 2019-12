Money Money Money Podcast: Lessons from the Karvy crisis

After the debt crisis, another event that has dented investor’s confidence is the mess at Karvy Stock Broking. What led to the debacle? Are brokers misusing your power of attorney? How can you protect yourself?

Joining us on this edition of Money Money Money is Deepak Shenoy, founder of Capitalmind.in; Vivek Bajaj, co-founder of StockEdge; HP Ranina, a corporate lawyer and Bharat Chugh, Partner, L&L Partners & former judge.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: