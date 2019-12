Money Money Money Podcast: India's first CPSE bond ETF

The government has launched the country's first CPSE Bond ETF i.e. Bharat Bond ETF and it is open for subscription for retailers till December 20.

In this edition of Money Money Money, we analyse the advantages and challenges of Bharat Bond ETF.

Joining us on this edition of Money Money Money is Ashish Shanker, head of investment advisory at Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Management.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: