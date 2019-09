Money Money Money Podcast: Impact of new traffic rules on insurance

The new, stringent traffic rules have been the talk of the town. The government is cracking its whip and imposing hefty fines if you don't follow the rules.

As if that wasn't enough, there is a buzz that even the IRDAI may link your motor insurance premium if you violate traffic rules. All this is definitely as a setback for bad drivers but how does it impact your finances? Is linking insurance premium a little too much given the already heavy fines?

To discuss these issues, CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay is in conversation with Anup Rau, chief executive officer and managing director of Future Generali India Insurance Company and Sajja Praveen Chowdary, business head of motor insurance at Policybazaar.com.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: