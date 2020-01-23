#Budget2020#JeffBezos#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
These stocks hit their 52-week highs or lows on January 23
Shares in Asia, US fall amid panic over China virus
Oil prices fall for third day amid growing concern over China virus
Rupee opens on a nearly flat note against dollar

Money Money Money Podcast: What the Aam Aadmi can expect from the Budget

After Corporate India, banks, NBFCs, real estate and infrastructure companies, will the government finally turn its attention to the Aam Aadmi?

Will Budget 2020 put more money in the hands of we, the people and in turn give a consumption boost to the economy? We have a  packed audience and a panel of experts.

Answering your questions today are Kalpen Parekh, president of DSP Investment Managers; Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management and Ashish Shanker, head - investment advisory, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management.

From the tax world, we have Mayur Shah, partner, EY India and Parizad Sirwalla, partner and head of global mobility services, tax, KPMG India.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast:

More Episodes from

more Podcasts

MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open little changed; L&T, Axis Bank, RBL Bank in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Ekta Batra: Sensex, Nifty to open little changed; L&T, Axis Bank, RBL Bank in focus
23 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Telecom, ZEEL, HDFC AMC in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Sonia Shenoy: Sensex, Nifty likely to open higher; Telecom, ZEEL, HDFC AMC in focus
22 Jan 2020
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC in focus
MarketBuzz Podcast With Nigel D'Souza: Sensex, Nifty to open lower; NBCC, Just Dial, NMDC in focus
21 Jan 2020
Sign Up For Primo, Our Free Daily Newsletter