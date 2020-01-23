Money Money Money Podcast: What the Aam Aadmi can expect from the Budget

After Corporate India, banks, NBFCs, real estate and infrastructure companies, will the government finally turn its attention to the Aam Aadmi?

Will Budget 2020 put more money in the hands of we, the people and in turn give a consumption boost to the economy? We have a packed audience and a panel of experts.

Answering your questions today are Kalpen Parekh, president of DSP Investment Managers; Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Asset Management and Ashish Shanker, head - investment advisory, Motilal Oswal Wealth Management.

From the tax world, we have Mayur Shah, partner, EY India and Parizad Sirwalla, partner and head of global mobility services, tax, KPMG India.

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: