Money Money Money Podcast: Budget 2020 and impact on your personal finance

The union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced a new tax regime. Should you stick to the old structure or move to the new one? Are ULIPs more attractive than mutual funds now? How does the budget impact NRIs?

CNBC-TV18 answer all your questions in this special episode of Budget & You. We are joined by Archit Gupta, founder and chief executive officer of ClearTax and Rajiv Bajaj, chairman and managing director of Bajaj Capital, to answer these questions?

Listen to the full story in our latest podcast: