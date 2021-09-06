Money Money Money: Is it a good time to invest in NFOs?

This week, Money Money Money looks at the key trends with respect to new mutual fund (MF) schemes. Kaustubh Belapurkar of Morningstar Investment Adviser and Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants discussed are NFOs really worth one’s money and patience?

Rs 50,000 crore and counting. That has been the new fund offering (NFO) blitzkrieg so far this year in 2021. With equity markets in a buoyant mood and investors looking for more interesting money-making ideas, asset managers have been queueing up with new fund launches cutting across categories and themes.

This week, Money Money Money looks at the key trends with respect to new mutual fund (MF) schemes.

Kaustubh Belapurkar of Morningstar Investment Adviser and Kshitiz Mahajan of Complete Circle Consultants discussed are NFOs really worth one’s money and patience.

“It has been an incredible year in terms of NFO money flowing in. the large part has been attributed to because the equity markets have been so buoyant, investors have seen the kind of rally post the crash that we have in 2020. The other thing that must be spoken about is that there are fairly interesting products that we have not necessarily seen in the past. That is helping expand the fold of money coming into the markets into MFs,” said Belapurkar.

“We have seen a lot of positivity among investors. That is how many of the AMCs after the new regulation, which has kicked in about Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) about various product categorisation have started coming out with various categories which were not there with them. So we have seen lot of money coming in, more than 65 NFOs, Rs 50,000 crore is what we have gathered in NFOs in this calendar year, so seems like that is what is playing out,” Mahajan added.

