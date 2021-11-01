Money Money Money: Investors should play on the ESG theme in Samvat 2078, say experts

Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, said investors should not get too carried away with fear of missing out. He advised investors to take well-informed decisions and look at investing in various asset classes.

Samvat 2077 has been a kind one for investors. Markets have been on a tear and we have all made it through some very trying times with respect to COVID.

So, how do you ensure that your wealth continues to multiply and grow? In an interview to CNBC-TV18’s Surabhi Upadhyay, Feroze Azeez, Deputy CEO of Anand Rathi Wealth, said investors should not get too carried away with the fear of missing out. He advised investors to take well-informed decisions and also look at investing in various asset classes.

“My advice would be to not get too carried away with the third emotion which is the fear of missing out. Second, risk appetite is good but make sure that you are well-informed. Third, look at how you can rebalance across different asset classes. Falling in love with just one asset class is not a good idea.”

According to Azeez, ESG, financial services and consumerism themes could be profitable for investors in Samvat 2078.

Maintaining asset allocation during tough times and having adequate medical cover are important learnings from Samvat 2077, Azeez said.

“Samvat 2077 taught us that maintaining asset allocation during tough times is very critical. It also taught us that adequate medical cover is important. Lastly, it taught us the importance of a smooth transition plan in case of an eventuality.”

Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO of Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, said the ESG theme is here to stay and investors should gradually increase their exposure to this theme.

“ESG is one theme which is here to stay and people should definitely learn more about it and gradually increase their exposure. ESG is a universal theme and it does not constrict itself to any particular sector because ESG is all about investing in companies which are environment-friendly, which care about sustainability and have good governance. So, if you tick off the ESG box, you are very clear that the companies are high-quality and they have longevity on their side.”

