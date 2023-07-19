A money market fund is a type of mutual fund that invests in high-quality, short-term debt instruments and cash equivalents. RBI's repo rate hikes have been a tonic for this category of funds. Find out investing in these funds would suit your needs.

Money market funds, a type of mutual fund, invest in government treasury bills and other high-quality debt instruments for the short term. These instruments are mostly used for capital preservation, offering high liquidity while providing some income to investors. If we look at their performance, the money market category has outperformed liquid, low duration and the ultra short-term funds across the shorter time frame.

Also, the category received highest inflows in June, 2023, among debt funds. Of the 22 money market schemes available from various asset management companies (AMCs), the one-year average return was 6.5 percent, with the highest return of 6.9 percent being from Aditya Birla Sunlife AMC, ICICI Pru AMC, Nippon India AMC, and UTI AMC.

"These returns are similar to the India one-year bond yield of 6.87 percent. The average expense ratio across all schemes is 0.5 percent, with Edelweiss and Union AMCs levying the highest at around 1.0 percent," Gopal Kavalireddi, Vice President, Research, at FYERS, regulated stock broking platform told CNBC-TV18.com.

Here are 1-year, 2-year, 3-year and 5-year returns of money market funds-regular-growth option:

No Scheme Name AUM Rs crore 1Yr (%) 2Yr (%) 3Yr (%) 5Yr (%) 1 SBI Savings Fund 19,339.7 6.4 5.0 4.6 6.3 2 Kotak Money Market Fund 17,589.0 6.8 5.5 5.1 6.8 3 HDFC Money Market Fund 16,522.6 6.8 5.4 5.1 7.0 4 Aditya Birla SL Money Manager Fund 15,205.7 6.9 5.5 5.2 7.1 5 ICICI Pru Money Market Fund 13,593.2 6.9 5.4 5.0 6.8 6 Tata Money Market Fund 12,126.2 6.8 5.5 5.2 5.0 7 Nippon India Money Market Fund 11,752.3 6.9 5.5 5.2 7.0 8 UTI Money Market Fund 9,054.8 6.9 5.5 5.2 6.9 9 Axis Money Market Fund 6,471.8 6.8 5.4 5.1 10 DSP Savings Fund 4,982.4 6.6 4.9 4.6 6.4 11 Bandhan Money Manager Fund 3,150.8 6.1 4.7 4.2 5.7 12 Invesco India Money Market Fund 3,077.6 6.5 4.8 4.5 6.2 13 Franklin India Money Market Fund 1,291.5 6.6 5.2 4.8 6.8 14 HSBC Money Market Fund 965.7 6.3 4.8 4.3 6.2 15 Edelweiss Money Market Fund 363.6 5.6 4.3 3.8 7.7 16 PGIM India Money Market Fund 268.4 6.6 5.0 4.4 17 Union Money Market Fund 169.0 5.8 18 TRUSTMF Money Market Fund 107.5 19 Sundaram Money Market Fund 94.8 6.6 5.2 4.7 20 Mirae Asset Money Market Fund 90.0 6.1 21 Baroda BNP Paribas Money Market Fund 90.0 6.3 4.9 4.3 22 LIC MF Money Market Fund 40.3

(Source: ACE MFNxt and FYERS; Data as of July 14, 2023; Returns equal to or greater than 1 year are annualised)

The trigger

Since May 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiked repo rate by 250 bps to beat inflation.

"This has benefitted money market funds as these funds invest in money market instruments having maturity up to one year. As interest rates are at peak, yields are trading at attractive level now," Saurav Basu, Head, Wealth Management at Tata Capital, a financial and investment service provider, told CNBC-TV18.com.

Investment strategy

Basu thinks this can be an apt time for investors to lock in at higher yields before the interest rate starts coming down.

"Category average YTM for money market funds is 7.22 percent as on June 2023 (Source: Morningstar Direct). Also, AAA credit profile makes these funds a safe and stable investment avenue for investment horizon up to one year," he said.

Echoing similar views, Kavalireddi said depending on the investor’s allocation/risk profile, money market funds can be used to meet specific needs.

"For conservative investors, these funds offer better returns than regular bank saving accounts, while providing better liquidity than bank fixed deposits. For moderate and aggressive investors opting for equity investments, these funds support portfolios, parking their equity gains from time to time," he told CNBC-TV18.com.

With stock markets reaching new all-time highs, if an investor is apprehensive about the elevated valuations of equities, they can take some profit off the current investments and opt for money market funds till the next investment opportunity arises.

It must be understood that money market funds aren't ideal for long-term investing due to their low returns and lack of capital appreciation.