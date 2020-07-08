  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Mobile insurance: What it covers, how to file a claim and other details

Updated : July 08, 2020 05:17 PM IST

A mobile insurance offers financial support in case of theft or accidental damage to the phone, according to Abhishek Tiwari, chief executive officer, iassure.
Additionally, with a mobile insurance, an insurer pays for all expenses associated with repairs as well as replacement cost.
Mobile insurance: What it covers, how to file a claim and other details

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for

IT sector Q1FY21 preview: TCS to kick off earnings season tomorrow; what to watch out for

Panacea Biotec sees production of 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2022

Panacea Biotec sees production of 1 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2022

DPIIT proposes August 1 deadline for e-tailers to display 'country of origin' on new product listings

DPIIT proposes August 1 deadline for e-tailers to display 'country of origin' on new product listings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement