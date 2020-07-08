Personal Finance Mobile insurance: What it covers, how to file a claim and other details Updated : July 08, 2020 05:17 PM IST A mobile insurance offers financial support in case of theft or accidental damage to the phone, according to Abhishek Tiwari, chief executive officer, iassure. Additionally, with a mobile insurance, an insurer pays for all expenses associated with repairs as well as replacement cost. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply