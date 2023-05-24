MobiKwik integrates wallet with UPI: Here's how it works

Once the wallet is activated, users can scan and pay merchants through the in-app MobiKwik QR scanner, make payments on online merchants by entering their unique MobiKwik wallet UPI IDs as a payment option.

MobiKwik, a digital banking platform, has announced the launch of MobiKwik Wallet UPI. This feature will allow MobiKwik users to make one-click UPI payments without the need for any PIN, MobiKwik said in a statement. This new feature works even when the user's bank server is down, enabling them to complete transactions with ease, the banking platform said.

To activate the feature, users can load their MobiKwik wallet using any credit card, debit card, or bank UPI. The new MobiKwik Wallet UPI supports all banks in India and supports all credit card networks such as Visa, MasterCard, Diners, Amex, and Rupay. MobiKwik Wallet UPI offers benefits including a transaction limit up to Rs 1 lakh and a maximum balance limit up to Rs 2 lakh.

How to initiate on MobiKwik Wallet UPI?

Existing MobiKwik Wallet users are automatically eligible to use this feature. To initiate transactions on the MobiKwik wallet, users must first create their unique wallet UPI IDs XXXXX@mbk.