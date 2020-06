Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO), the retirement fund body, allows subscribers to rectify mistakes made in the Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) accounts. Users can make any corrections such as name, date of birth and other details in the EPFO records online.

Since the introduction of the Universal Account Number (UAN) in 2014, all processes related to the EPF have been made easier. The UAN, which is a 12 digit unique code, links the PF accounts of members and help them in managing their account online.

To rectify mistakes, subscribers must have their UAN activated. They are also required to have a valid Aadhaar card.

The PF updating process happens at two levels - one at the employee level and then at the employer.

Here are the steps to make corrections in the EPF account:

Step 1: Visit EPFO's official website -- epfindia.gov.in and log in.

Step 2: Click on manage and then select the modify basic details.

Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number.

Step 4: Update name, gender, date of birth. All these information much match with that of Aadhaar.