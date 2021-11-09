Missed the current bull run? Here is what you can do now

We all know that markets are currently trading near their all-time highs and the interest in the stock markets is at its peak. We hear of people from all walks of life wanting to participate in the stock markets. Then there are also those who feel left out. Since 2020, the markets have been on a ride, the rise in the markets has been meteoric and one of the most aggressive rallies we have ever witnessed.
While this is great news for people who were invested, it has created envy and a sense of missing out for those who could not participate in this rally for several reasons. Many investors who missed the Bull Run often wonder what is it to be done now that they have missed the bull run.
Thus, given below are a few things that an investor can do:
Lastly, another strategy one could deploy (Only experienced investors should do this) is to write far Out of the Money put options of fundamentally strong companies. This way if they correct, one can take delivery at juicy valuations and if they do not, the investor gets to pocket the premiums.
The author, Gaurav Udani, is Founder and CEO at ThincReBlu Securities. The views expressed are personal
(Edited by : Anshul)
