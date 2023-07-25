Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF available for subscription: Should you invest

5 Min Read
Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF is an open-ended listed liquid scheme in the form of an Exchange Traded Fund tracking Nifty 1D Rate Index, with daily Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) and compulsory reinvestment of IDCW option.
Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, an offering from Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, is available for subscription till July 26, 2023.
The investment objective of the scheme is to provide current income, commensurate with low risk while providing a high level of liquidity through a portfolio of TriParty repo on government securities or T-bills/repo and reverse repo. The scheme endeavors to provide returns that before expenses, closely correspond to the returns of Nifty 1D Rate Index subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.
Understanding ETFs
ETFs are products that provide exposure to an index or a basket of securities or physical gold that trade on the exchange like a single stock. ETFs have a number of advantages over traditional open-ended index funds as they can be bought and sold on the exchange at prices that are usually close to the actual intra-day NAV of the Scheme. ETFs are an innovation to traditional mutual funds as ETFs provide investors a fund that closely tracks the performance of an index/physical gold with the ability to buy/sell on an intra-day basis.
Plans/options offered
There are no plans under the scheme. The scheme will declare IDCW at a daily frequency, subject to availability of distributable surplus. IDCW declared on daily basis will be compulsorily reinvested in the scheme. The AMC and the trustees reserve the right to introduce such other plans/options as they deem necessary or desirable from time to time, in accordance with the SEBI Regulations.
Minimum application amount
Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.
Asset allocation
Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
|Instruments
|Indicative allocations (% of total assets)
|Risk Profile
|Minimum
|Minimum
|Securities included in the Nifty 1D Rate Index (TREPS)
|95%
|100%
|Very High
|Units of Liquid schemes, Money Market Instruments (with maturity not exceeding 91 days), cash & cash equivalents
|0%
|5%
|Low to Medium
Load structure
This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” would be calculated as under:
Fund manager
Amit Modani is the designated fund manager of this scheme.
Should one invest
The scheme involves 'low risk' as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document. The fund house said it is best suited for investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to low risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.
