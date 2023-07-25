CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homepersonal finance NewsMirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF available for subscription: Should you invest

    Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF available for subscription: Should you invest

    Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF available for subscription: Should you invest
    5 Min Read
    Profile image

    By Anshul  Jul 25, 2023 2:35:08 PM IST (Published)

    Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF is an open-ended listed liquid scheme in the form of an Exchange Traded Fund tracking Nifty 1D Rate Index, with daily Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) and compulsory reinvestment of IDCW option.

    Mirae Asset Nifty 1D Rate Liquid ETF, an offering from Mirae Asset Mutual Fund, is available for subscription till July 26, 2023. The new fund offer (NFO) is an open-ended listed liquid scheme in the form of an Exchange Traded Fund tracking Nifty 1D Rate Index, with daily Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal (IDCW) and compulsory reinvestment of IDCW option.

    Live TV

    Loading...

    The investment objective of the scheme is to provide current income, commensurate with low risk while providing a high level of liquidity through a portfolio of TriParty repo on government securities or T-bills/repo and reverse repo. The scheme endeavors to provide returns that before expenses, closely correspond to the returns of Nifty 1D Rate Index subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized and the scheme does not assure or guarantee any returns, the fund house said.
    Understanding ETFs
    ETFs are products that provide exposure to an index or a basket of securities or physical gold that trade on the exchange like a single stock. ETFs have a number of advantages over traditional open-ended index funds as they can be bought and sold on the exchange at prices that are usually close to the actual intra-day NAV of the Scheme. ETFs are an innovation to traditional mutual funds as ETFs provide investors a fund that closely tracks the performance of an index/physical gold with the ability to buy/sell on an intra-day basis.
    Plans/options offered
    There are no plans under the scheme. The scheme will declare IDCW at a daily frequency, subject to availability of distributable surplus. IDCW declared on daily basis will be compulsorily reinvested in the scheme. The AMC and the trustees reserve the right to introduce such other plans/options as they deem necessary or desirable from time to time, in accordance with the SEBI Regulations.
    Minimum application amount
    Investors can invest under the scheme with a minimum investment of Rs 5,000 per plan/option and in multiples of Re 1. There is no upper limit for investment.
    Asset allocation
    Under normal circumstances, the asset allocation of the scheme will be as follows:
    InstrumentsIndicative allocations (% of total assets)Risk Profile
    MinimumMinimum
    Securities included in the Nifty 1D Rate Index (TREPS)95%100%Very High
    Units of Liquid schemes, Money Market Instruments (with maturity not exceeding 91 days), cash & cash equivalents0%5%Low to Medium
    Load structure
    This scheme involves no “Entry Load”, which means that investors do not have to pay anything to park their earnings in this scheme. The “Exit Load” would be calculated as under:
    Fund manager
    Amit Modani is the designated fund manager of this scheme.
    Should one invest
    The scheme involves 'low risk' as per the details mentioned in the Scheme Information Document. The fund house said it is best suited for investors willing to understand that their principal will be subject to low risk only. However, investors should consult their financial advisors if they doubt whether the product is suitable for them.
    Here's a look at other NFOs available in the market now
    Scheme NameCategoryTypeOpen DateClose DateRisk
    Kotak Quant Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthEquity-Sectoral/ThematicOpen Ended12-Jul-202326-Jul-2023Very High
    Kotak Quant Fund - Regular Plan - GrowthEquity-Sectoral/ThematicOpen Ended12-Jul-202326-Jul-2023Very High
    ICICI Prudential Nifty 200 Quality 30 ETFOthers-Index Funds/ETFsOpen Ended21-Jul-202326-Jul-2023Very High
    Kotak Quant Fund - Regular Plan - IDCWEquity-Sectoral/ThematicOpen Ended12-Jul-202326-Jul-2023Very High
    Kotak Quant Fund - Direct Plan - IDCWEquity-Sectoral/ThematicOpen Ended12-Jul-202326-Jul-2023Very High
    UTI Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthHybrid-Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced AdvantageOpen Ended21-Jul-202304-Aug-2023Very High
    UTI Balanced Advantage Fund - Direct Plan - IDCWHybrid-Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced AdvantageOpen Ended21-Jul-202304-Aug-2023Very High
    UTI Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan - GrowthHybrid-Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced AdvantageOpen Ended21-Jul-202304-Aug-2023Very High
    UTI Balanced Advantage Fund - Regular Plan - IDCWHybrid-Dynamic Asset Allocation or Balanced AdvantageOpen Ended21-Jul-202304-Aug-2023Very High
    Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund - Direct Plan - IDCWOthers-Index Funds/ETFsOpen Ended24-Jul-202307-Aug-2023Very High
    Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund - Regular Plan - IDCWOthers-Index Funds/ETFsOpen Ended24-Jul-202307-Aug-2023Very High
    Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - IDCWEquity-Flexi Cap FundOpen Ended24-Jul-202307-Aug-2023Very High
    Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund - Regular Plan - GrowthEquity-Flexi Cap FundOpen Ended24-Jul-202307-Aug-2023Very High
    Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund - Direct Plan - IDCWEquity-Flexi Cap FundOpen Ended24-Jul-202307-Aug-2023Very High
    Kotak Nifty Financial Services Ex-Bank Index Fund - Direct Plan - GrowthOthers-Index Funds/ETFsOpen Ended24-Jul-202307-Aug-2023Very High
    (Source: Moneycontrol)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ETFmutual fundsnew fund offerNFO

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Zoomed Out | New tax regime —this is why the experts fear that online gaming platforms will modify their business models

    Jul 25, 2023 IST5 Min Read

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Healthy India | Patient safety — here's why Indian healthcare should prioritise this urgent need

    Jul 25, 2023 IST6 Min Read

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Discourse on women today patronising, retrograde, says TN Minister PT Rajan

    Jul 24, 2023 IST22 Min Read

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Women bring balance, sanity to armed forces, says Air Marshal Suraj Kumar Jha of Indian Air Force

    Jul 24, 2023 IST12 Min Read

    View All

    Most Read

    Share Market Live

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CurrencyPriceChange%Change
    X