Millennials can opt for new investment tools like fractional ownership

As a millennial carving out your life in a fast-changing world, there is no need for your investment strategy to be staid and old-fashioned. With many more investment options today than those available to your parents’ decades ago, there are exciting avenues to explore. One of the latest is fractional ownership of commercial real estate which allows you to benefit from the renting and sale of high-grade commercial property in multiple cities across India.

What is Fractional Ownership?

Simply put, fractional ownership divides the cost of a commercial property into multiple parts with the goal of allowing retail investors to buy a stake in it. Commercial property like office buildings and malls are expensive projects running into hundreds of crores of rupees which takes it out of the reach of individual investors. By dividing the property cost into smaller units—say chunks of Rs 10-20 lakh each—retail investors get the chance to participate in a fast-growing market that was earlier inaccessible to them.

Fractional ownership is emerging as a popular investment option in India mainly due to the high returns it offers. Dual advantage through rental income and capital appreciation makes it the perfect choice for millennials and their fast-paced lifestyle. And as the quick rebound of the commercial real estate sector after the 2020 national lockdown showed, the sector is highly robust with the capacity to withstand major shocks.

With an average rental yield of 8-12 percent, capital appreciation of 5-10 percent annually, and steady returns, fractional ownership is among the most attractive investments in the market these days.

Fractional Ownership versus Other Investments

Whether it is mutual funds, shares or fixed deposits, fractional ownership has an edge over all other options in terms of safety, stability and outcome.

Mutual Funds

Mutual funds are a popular instrument for wealth creation but come with their own drawbacks. Debt mutual funds offer comparatively low returns while equity funds are dependent on the performance of the market. A global stock market crash—which some say is imminent—could destroy the value of your investments in the short to medium term.

ALSO READ | Is fractional property a better investment option than PPF?

Shares

Investing in shares requires expertise as well as time for the close tracking of the markets. Stock trading minus the necessary expertise is an exercise fraught with danger that will multiply your risk. Moreover, a correction in the share market in the near future should not come as a surprise given the disjoint between the economy and the stock markets.

Fixed Deposits

A favourite savings instrument of older generations, the interest rate on fixed deposits have plunged so low these days that its ability to beat inflation is under question.

National Pension System

With the oldest millennials touching 40, and the youngest ones just entering the workforce, this is an ideal time to start planning for your sunset years. Subscribers to the National Pension System (NPS) are expected to contribute to a pension account during their work-life to build up a retirement corpus. But restricted withdrawal options and a mandatory requirement to put at least 40 percent of the maturity amount into an annuity plan after retirement can act as a major drawback. Even with the increased withdrawal threshold from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, it is still not an attractive investment option.

Gold

Gold prices have witnessed some ups and downs in the past but the overall outlook is bullish. Since gold does not generate interest, rent or dividends like other instruments, it is not recommended as a source of passive income.

Residential Real Estate

The housing sector was witnessing a slowdown even before the pandemic. With job losses and work-from-home resulting in the return of scores of employees from the cities back to their hometowns, Covid-19 has hurt the market badly both in terms of sales and rent. Note that even in periods of no economic distress, residential rental yield in India, which is in the 2-3 percent range, is among the lowest in the world. In comparison, the average rental yield for commercial properties is 9 percent which makes it a much better option.

Investing in New India

Fractional ownership is a unique investment vehicle that combines high returns with income stability to enable retail investors to benefit from the growth of the commercial realty market.

With each property carefully selected after delving into multiple metrics like developer, location, tenant creditworthiness, micro-market demand and supply dynamics and so on, investors are assured of the quality of their investment.

Fractional ownership gives millennials the chance to invest in hard assets with a history of good returns to benefit from the opportunities presented by a new India.

The author, Shiv Parekh, is the founder of hBits - a fractional real estate platform. The views expressed are personal