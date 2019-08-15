Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

Millennial Money: How to outsmart smartphone scammers

Updated : August 15, 2019 01:16 PM IST

To keep your phone data safe, start by understanding the threats you face. Your phone has three main areas of vulnerability: its hardware, its software and your phone number.
Each carries a risk, and there are steps you can take to mitigate them.
Millennial Money: How to outsmart smartphone scammers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

June quarter earnings: Financials hold fort in an otherwise slow quarter

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Building a model portfolio? Reliance Securities suggests top stocks post Q1 earnings

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Want better sleep? Try a warm bath or shower 1-2 hours before bedtime, study suggests

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV