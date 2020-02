It seems 2020 holds a lot of promise for midcaps, mainly because the last two years haven’t been particularly great for them. With negative returns for two consecutive years, it looks like the year 2020 holds a lot of promise for midcaps. Based on a bottom-up view of the present situation and not just the opportunity size, it will be right to say that midcaps are not only preferable in the short term but they will remain so for a considerable period in the future.

About 2-3 years ago, our GDP figures were anywhere between 6-7 percent whereas now suddenly we are below 5 percent. The GDP growth rate has been slipping for consecutive quarters. Several policy measures implemented by the government in the last three years such as demonetisation, RERA and GST have led to a systematic slowdown of the economy. All these policies have resulted in the recalibration of the economy. RERA, along with demonetisation, have contributed to a noticeable slowdown in the real estate sector. With GST, unorganised sectors saw a major shift as companies could no longer evade tax and use it as an advantage over well-organised competitors. Many small and medium businesses which were not under the tax ambit could no longer get away with not paying taxes. Overall, as a result of these policies, the economy has witnessed consolidation with larger organised players growing further while the smaller unorganised players struggling for survival. As these companies and the economy adjust to this new normal of a formalised and organised industry, there will be many beneficiaries.

This backdrop provides a great opportunity for mid-size companies to scale up and grow rapidly. Mid-size companies with strong products, good management and return on capitals stand to benefit disproportionately. The large and organised companies benefited in the initial phase since they already had strong brand recognition, were organised and formalised. In the next phase, the well-run small and medium enterprises are likely to experience continuous growth and eventually challenge the large caps in their sector. The mid-size companies also tend to be agile in their operations and this offers them a competitive edge over the established large caps. Hence mid-caps are well poised to disrupt the industry and become the first level of organised trade.



Stay invested for long time periods: NAVs of midcap funds tend to fluctuate in the short term. As an investor, it’s best to stay put and resist the temptation to liquidate your funds based on short-term trends.





Goal-based investment: As an investor, don’t chase returns blindly. Instead, stay focused on your goals and use midcaps as a way of diversification for relatively higher returns in the long term.





Choose your fund wisely: While evaluating a fund, consider a few key factors such as AUM, expense ratio, dispersion and risk appetite.



Midcaps have the potential to become large and mega companies with business models and products that can seize market growth and opportunities in a developing economy like India. Many midcaps are at an inflection point with macro tailwinds and access to capital, new markets and technology to optimise growth opportunities. Many midcaps will contribute to the overall development of the markets and the Indian economy. This is the time to research and invest in the future leaders of our country’s growth either directly or through a bouquet of well-selected funds that are available in plenty.