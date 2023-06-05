Midcap space sees decent growth — is it worth your time and money

Midcap companies are those with market caps above Rs 5,000 crore but less than Rs 20,000 crore. Here's a look at their recent rather heartening performance.

Markets tend to follow the growth of earnings. From COVID-19 lows, FY21 was the year for large caps. However, FY22 saw strong earnings per share (EPS) growth from the midcap space. In FY23, earnings spread over the largecap and midcap have been maintained.

Lately, the Nifty Midcap 100 index has performed decently as well. The category witnessed a rise of 6.5 percent in May amid improvement in returns of midcap stocks. In FY23, the category rose by 1.15 percent. Categories like midcap IT, new-age tech, hospitals, midcap banks and luxury consumption categories, including hotels, have done very well.