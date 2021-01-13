  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

MF Review: IT space's weightage sees massive rise in 2020, becomes 2nd best sectoral holding

Updated : January 13, 2021 02:24 PM IST

The IT index saw a massive rise in Weight in 2020, up 370 bps at 11.7 percent.
It now ranks second in terms of sector allocation of mutual funds as against its earlier fifth position 12 months ago.
Despite the moderation of weight in the BFSI space, six of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the IT and financial space.
MF Review: IT space's weightage sees massive rise in 2020, becomes 2nd best sectoral holding

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indigo Paints IPO opens on 20 January, to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Indigo Paints IPO opens on 20 January, to raise Rs 1,000 crore

Edtech giant Byju's to acquire top coaching institute Aakash for $1 billion

Edtech giant Byju's to acquire top coaching institute Aakash for $1 billion

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

Mumbai receives over 1.39 lakh Covishield vaccine doses: BMC

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement