MF Review: IT space's weightage sees massive rise in 2020, becomes 2nd best sectoral holding

Mutual fund witnessed a net equity outflow of over Rs 10,000 crore in December as investors booked profits following a sharp rise in the equities market. This also marks the sixth consecutive month of withdrawal from equity mutual funds (MFs).

However, overall the MF industry’s AUM scaled new highs to reach Rs 31 lakh crore in December 2020 primarily led by the inflow of equities, income, and other ETF categories.

The month witnessed notable changes in the sector and stock allocation of funds, brokerage house Motilal Oswal noted in a recent report. The IT index saw a massive rise in Weight in 2020, up 370 bps at 11.7 percent. It now ranks second in terms of sector allocation of mutual funds as against its earlier fifth position 12 months ago.

Meanwhile, the private banks remained the top sectoral holding.

Healthcare also gained in position to fourth place from eighth a year ago. Telecom is now in the twelfth position as against 15th a year ago, the brokerage report further noted.

For the month of December, MOSL noted that the weight of defensives’ increased by 650 bps to 33.9 percent, led by an increase in the weights of Technology, Healthcare, and Telecom.

However, domestic cyclical’ weight decreased 540 bps to 56.6 percent, led by BFSI, Capital Goods, Media, and Infra, added the report.

Despite the moderation of weight in the BFSI space, six of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the IT and financial space. These included Infosys, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HCL Tech, SBI and TCS. Sun Pharma, L&T, Avenue Supermarts and Bharti Airtel were the other top stocks.

Meanwhile, stocks that saw a maximum decline in value MoM were HDFC Bank, Bandhan Bank, The Ramco Cements, Vedanta, Kotak Mah. Bank, Trent, Balkrishna Industries, PI Industries, Ambuja Cements, and JK Cement.

Among other sectors, Oil & Gas weight reached nine-month lows of 7.6 percent, noted the report, down 90 bps MoM. As a result, the sector slipped to the sixth position in the allocation of mutual funds, it added.