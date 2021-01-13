Personal Finance MF Review: IT space's weightage sees massive rise in 2020, becomes 2nd best sectoral holding Updated : January 13, 2021 02:24 PM IST The IT index saw a massive rise in Weight in 2020, up 370 bps at 11.7 percent. It now ranks second in terms of sector allocation of mutual funds as against its earlier fifth position 12 months ago. Despite the moderation of weight in the BFSI space, six of the top-10 stocks with the most MoM increase in value were from the IT and financial space. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply