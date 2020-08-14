Personal Finance MF industry adds 5.6 lakh folios in July, debt funds gain traction Updated : August 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST Overall, investors pumped in Rs 89,813 crore into various mutual fund schemes last month. Fixed income securities or debt funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 91,392 crore, while equity-oriented funds saw its first withdrawal in over four years at Rs 2,480 crore. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply