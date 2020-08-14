  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Personal finance
Personal Finance

MF industry adds 5.6 lakh folios in July, debt funds gain traction

Updated : August 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST

Overall, investors pumped in Rs 89,813 crore into various mutual fund schemes last month. 
Fixed income securities or debt funds witnessed an inflow of Rs 91,392 crore, while equity-oriented funds saw its first withdrawal in over four years at Rs 2,480 crore.
MF industry adds 5.6 lakh folios in July, debt funds gain traction

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Airtel offer: 1,000 GB extra data on purchase of XstreamFiber connection

Airtel offer: 1,000 GB extra data on purchase of XstreamFiber connection

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 crore

Berger Paints India Q1 net profit down 91% to Rs 15 crore

MRF Q1 profit falls 95% at Rs 13 crore

MRF Q1 profit falls 95% at Rs 13 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement