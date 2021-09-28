MF Corner: This is the time to rebalance your portfolio, says expert

Anurag Seth, CEO of Aevitas Capital, said it is time for rebalancing portfolio and not to be greedy for another 10-20-30 percent return.

To do a status check of both debt and equity investments and talk about the falling returns from fixed income, CNBC-TV18 in the special show, MF Corner, caught up with Amit Bivalkar, Director of Sapient Wealth Advisors, and Anurag Seth, CEO of Aevitas Capital.

Talking about fixed income, Bivalkar said everyone, is hunting for a better yield for their money but advises that in search of yields, one should not be hiking their risk profile in instruments.

“This is the time to stay cautious because liquidity is like oxygen for the financial system and till the time the liquidity is there, you will see the yields at such kind of low levels. This time around, you are going to actually see a reversal in rates in the next six to nine months,” he said, adding that therefore, one should be very cautious on the portfolio and the notional returns should not be resulting in actual losses. So one needs to be cautious when one is putting money in debt.

When asked what changes he would recommend, Bivalkar said from here on, till the next two quarters, investors have to be in funds, which have rolled-down maturity, say between March and June of next year.

One could see a 3.5- 4 percent kind of return in debt instruments but it is more to do with the protection of capital rather than staring at losses when the resets happen, he further said.

According to him, there are only two things that matter when it comes to interest rates - one is the cost of money, which is the rate, and the second one is the availability of money, which is the liquidity.

“So if you are going to put money into debt today, our suggestion to our clients is to look at funds, which have rolled down maturity between March and June of next year and not increase risk by going into higher duration products as of now,” said Bivalkar.

According to Seth, there is no right time or wrong time to invest but there's always a right time when one can look for booking profits in MF portfolio.

However, it becomes very difficult to know when the time is right because timing the market is something that one will never be able to do.

“There is one important aspect that one needs to look at while booking profit and that is most of the time booking profit in a mutual fund is when you are nearing your financial goals and not necessarily at the time of meeting that goal. But plan ahead gradually tart shifting from equity portfolio to a non-equity portfolio,” said Seth.

He further said nobody has ever been able to time the market, especially on mutual funds when markets fell because there is always a fear across.

"How many of us really went out and invested when the market gave us an opportunity by correcting 30 percent last March and now we are at 100 percent?"

“So whether it's time to book profit also depends on what asset allocation and investment objective we have in mind. Considering your portfolio would be sitting on a 50-60-70 or maybe 100 percent gain depending on what funds exposure you have, it is always prudent to realign your basic asset allocation. Imagine if you have invested 50 percent of your investments in equity and that has gone up by 100 percent, so now your asset allocation goes for a toss."

Therefore, it is time to rebalance portfolio and not be greedy for another 10-20-30 percent return, Seth said adding, "Believe in your asset allocation and you will never go wrong."

