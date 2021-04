In this episode of Mutual Fund Corner, CNBC-TV18’s Sumaira Abidi spoke to the world's longest-serving fund managers Prashant Jain, ED & CIO at HDFC AMC.

In the 27 years that Prashant Jain has been at the helm of the HDFC balanced advantage fund, he has delivered a nearly 18 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) - 8 percent above the benchmark.

Jain said, “People like me are constantly moving from self-confidence to self-doubt and this is an ongoing struggle in this profession. For someone to be successful in this career you need to have a good balance between the two.”

He added, “There are times you need to be confident about your decisions in the face of the majority opinion or environment not being supportive. In my experience, we seldom differ on fundamentals.”