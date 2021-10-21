MF Corner: Here's how an investor can benefit from 'Efficient Frontier' theory

Once we have selected the funds that we want to invest in, how many people out there think that it's okay to deploy an equal amount of money into each of those funds. For example, you decided to allocate, say, 50 percent of your equity portfolio to large caps. Do you spread the investable amount equally, or with some thought in design. So many different portfolios can be created just by adjusting the allocation that we give to each fund and this is the true test of efficiency as well, there is a scientific way to decide the best asset allocation to which can optimize your returns.

CNBC-TV18 along with Vishal Dhawan, Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors explores the theory called 'Efficient Frontier,’ which explains what optimization is, and how an investor can benefit from it.

What exactly is the efficient frontier and how is it useful for investors?

There is a strong case to be built around applying a lot of science to how portfolios actually get constructed. Also, there was something called the Modern Portfolio Theory, which got a lot of attention many decades ago and which is still relevant today and is used by a lot of people. In fact, Harry Markowitz, who actually brought in this theory in the early 50s, won a Nobel Prize for it in 1990.

"Essentially, what the efficient frontier does is it tries to map for a certain level of risk that you take, what is the optimal portfolio that will actually end up getting created, such that return and risk get well mapped to each other. Because a lot of times, we look at these two items return and risk is two independent decisions. Actually, they are very closely linked to each other and this applies the science of how you can put it together. So the efficient frontier has on the x-axis, the entire thing around risk, and on the y-axis, it has the returns. And what it tries to do is it tries to plot a curve, which is sort of like a half C, to find where portfolios are on the curves for them to be most efficient," Dhawan said.

So anything which is below that curve is typically less efficient, and therefore you are taking may be too much risk to get that level of return, or anything which is on the right side of that is also too much risk for the kind of return that you're getting. Anything which is above the efficient frontier curve is actually a place where you have actually got better returns for the level of risk that you have taken, he added.

So, the idea is to ideally try and construct portfolios to be on the curve, where you are able to manage risk and return at the best possible level.

What are the drawbacks?

So there are a few assumptions that an efficient frontier sort of model uses. One instead it assumes that all points that are market information is shared and perfect and that everyone who is making decisions is making them rationally based on data. However, it may not always be the case because a lot of times you do find that sentiment and emotions are a big part of the decision-making in the stock market.

The second area is that it assumes that you are going to diversify a portfolio not to have only one asset. And sometimes even that doesn't hold true because you could be holding all your money in only one asset or only one type of asset.

The third important thing to keep in mind is that it assumes what is called a normal distribution, which means that things are generally stable but there can be out-of-normal events that take place which causes this portfolio to deliver. Say, for example, a lower return for the risk that you've taken or delivered an abnormally high return for the risk that you've taken. The March 2020 event post-pandemic and the lockdown was a classic example where things went out of that normal distribution. This happens in other situations as well, if we go back to history and look at maybe the global financial crisis, for example, or tapering, those are also events when maybe a normal distribution did not actually get completely met. Therefore, at that point, efficient frontier might not have got you the most optimal portfolio.

