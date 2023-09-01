'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' GST reward scheme launched, winners can get up to Rs 1 crore

The government on Friday, September 1, launched the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' invoice incentive scheme, designed to promote the practice of requesting invoices among consumers. This initiative offers cash rewards, ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 crore, through monthly and quarterly draws.

Among these rewards, 800 lucky individuals will be selected each month, receiving Rs 10,000 each. Additionally, 10 recipients will be granted Rs 10 lakh as a prize. Furthermore, the scheme will host a quarterly draw for a the prize of Rs 1 crore.

Beyond the potential rewards, the scheme aims to promote a responsible consumer culture. By incentivising individuals to request legitimate invoices, the initiative contributes to curbing tax evasion, fostering accountability, and supporting the formal economy’s growth. This digitally-driven effort aligns with the government’s endeavors to enhance GST processes and revenue collection.

How to participate in ''Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' scheme?

To partake in this initiative and secure rewards, the first step is to download the 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' app , available on the App Store or Google Play. Alternatively, individuals can apply for benefits by visiting the official website at web.merabill.gst.gov.in.

Rules and requirements

To avail of the scheme, customers must upload their GST bills, with a minimum bill amount of Rs 200 as per the regulations. Applicants are required to register on the app using their mobile numbers. Accuracy in filling out personal details is paramount, as changes cannot be made once submitted. Essential documents, including PAN cards, bank account information, and Aadhar cards, will be needed during the application process.

Where is the scheme available?

The 'Mera Bill Mera Adhikar' initiative, introduced by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), will currently be limited to specific states, including Gujarat, Assam, Haryana, and union territories such as Daman and Diu, Dadra Nagar Haveli, and Puducherry.