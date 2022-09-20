By Anshul

Mini Many homebuyers consider the festive season an auspicious time to buy a house. Also, since there are many deals on offer, like at Housing.com's annual online real estate sales gala, it is wise to understand if this is an apt time to invest in property?

Amid the upcoming festival season, Housing.com, a real estate platform, has announced the launch of its annual online real estate sales gala event — Mega Home Utsav-2022. Under this offer, buyers can grab discounts from the comfort of their homes.

In its sixth edition, the annual event is showcasing prominent properties from 22 cities in the country and will be available till October 20, 2022.

Which developers are participating?

An array of developers have partnered with the Gurgaon-based Housing.com for the Mega Home Utsav-2022.

The major developers include G square Housing, Merlin Group, Kalpataru Group, Casagrande Builder, Raymond Limited, SalarpuriaSattva, TVS Emerald Haven Realty and Puraniks Builders, to name a few.

The company expects participation from more than 300 developers and over 2,000 channel partners. HSBC India is the title sponsor for the event.

What are the offers available?

The mega deals that developers are offering during the gala event include complete stamp duty waiver, bookings at as low as Rs 21,000, various payment schemes to lower the cost burden, free car parking, free Ola electric bike with each booking and discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on bookings.

What is the format of event?

In its all-new format, the Mega Home Utsav will make virtual home purchases convenient and life-like with 3D virtual booths. The more compact design, with visualisation products and content-based offerings, will ensure higher visibility for channel partners, developers and advertisers as well.

The Mega Home Utsav is being promoted through a high-intensity, multi-channel promotional campaign across TV, OTT and digital media, Housing.com.

Is it a time to invest in real estate?

Investing in real estate has always been a wise asset class to consider as it sees steady appreciation. There have been a number of new launches as well as ready to move in options that homebuyers can explore.

Commenting on the same, Anjana Sastri, Director, Marketing, Sterling Developers, said rising homeownership among millennials, supported by higher disposable income and willingness to upgrade to larger, luxurious spaces equipped with better amenities have sparked a sharp growth in housing demand in the recent past.

"The revival in market sentiment against the backdrop of accelerating economic activities makes this festive season more attractive. However, while investing in a property, buyers should not only look at the attractive deals but also consider the reputation of the developer and other factors like location, execution capability, and amenities that the developer has to offer," Sastri said.

-With PTI inputs

(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)