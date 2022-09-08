    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Max Life launches 'Smart Flexi Protect Solution': Key features you should know

    Max Life launches 'Smart Flexi Protect Solution': Key features you should know

    Max Life launches 'Smart Flexi Protect Solution': Key features you should know
    A combination of Max Life Flexi Wealth Plus and Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Secure Rider, this is a proposition of wealth creation along with comprehensive protection against death, disability and critical illness.

    Max Life Insurance Company has recently announced the launch of ‘Smart Flexi Protect Solution’, a three-in-one offering that provides health and  life cover, along with market-linked investment returns.
    A combination of Max Life Flexi Wealth Plus and Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Secure Rider, this is a proposition of wealth creation along with comprehensive protection against death, disability and critical illness, Max Life said in a statement.
    Here are the key highlights of Max Life’s Smart Flexi Protect Solution:
    Enhanced Death Benefit
    Max Life’s Smart Flexi Protect Solution has enhanced death benefit, offering the nominees an extra layer of financial protection in the event of the unfortunate demise of the insured, Max Life said.
    Health Cover
    With Max Life’s Critical Illness and Disability Secure Rider, one gets financial protection against 64 critical illnesses and total permanent disability, the company said.
    Investment Benefit
    The solution can help policyholders meet investment objectives through market-linked returns.
    Frictionless Onboarding
    The solution is differentiated by its simplified onboarding experience and easy issuance with video medical examination and relaxed financial documentation.
    Tax Benefits
    Tax benefits may be available as per the prevailing tax laws, according to Max Life Insurance.
    The ‘Smart Flexi Protect Solution’ is a combination of:
    1. Max Life Flexi Wealth Plus: Flexi Wealth Plus will help create financial protection with enhanced life cover plus savings with market-linked returns. This plan offers five different investment strategies and 11 funds along with return of mortality charges at maturity.
    2. Max Life Critical Illness and Disability Secure Rider: The Critical Illness and Disability Secure Rider acts as a financial net, offering a specific coverage amount to financially secure one against 64 critical illnesses and total permanent disability.
    (Edited by : Anshul)
    First Published:  IST

    Tags

    insurance policyMax Life InsuranceMax Life Insurance CompanyWealth Creation

