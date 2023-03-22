Max Life Insurance ‘plans investment’ to support its ‘double-digit’ growth

“The insurance industry has a very bright future for many, many years to come," said Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO of Max Life Insurance, adding the company is looking at improving penetration in rural India — this would be driven on the back of platforms such as Bima Sugam and Bima Vistaar.

Max Life insurance has huge growth plans from expanding distribution to adding more products, to hiring new talents, said Prashant Tripathy, MD & CEO of Max Life.

“As far as Max Life insurance is concerned, we have huge plans for growth. We are going to work on different vectors like expanding distribution and more products – focusing on protection, and retirement annuity. We have a huge plan in the pipeline,” Tripathy said.

The insurer is hiring new talents – employees as well as agents, Tripathy added. “There is an investment which is being planned. And I definitely think that robust double-digit growth for many years is possible.”

The insurance industry has seen robust growth in the last 3-4 years.

“As far as this segment is concerned, I think we will measure more in terms of the number of policies being sold as against premium because these are going to be smaller policies. Again, very strong double-digit growth is definitely a possibility. And we will put those plans into action," he said.

In addition, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has assigned two states — Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh to Max Life to increase insurance penetration in the rural areas. “We are building plans to start to penetrate into smaller cities or villages in those states. We are giving our plans some shape," he said.