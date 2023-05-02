English
What companies must do to improve maternity health cover in India

By Anshul  May 2, 2023 4:24:07 PM IST (Published)

Hospitalisation expenses are skyrocketing and medical inflation in India is in the double digits. Given that, experts believe that companies should offer decent maternity coverage.

Maternity insurance coverage offered by companies is not in sync with the rising cost of medical inflation in India, according to a recent report by Pazcare, an employee health insurance platform. According to the firm, 23 percent of companies are not providing sufficient coverage for maternity.

While the costs related to delivery may depend on several factors, the average cost of delivery in India can go up to Rs 2 lakh, excluding medication and pre and post-surgery tests. Given these figures, the study finds out that the majority of the companies offer only up to Rs 50,000 cover.
The numbers
In companies where there are less than 50 employees, 55 percent offer Rs 50,000 or more as maternity cover. On the other hand, 22 percent offer less than Rs 50,000 and 23 percent are not covered, Pazcare said.
